An apparently serious car crash in Saugus, Massachusetts, Wednesday left a pick-up truck and a car badly damaged.

The two vehicles appeared to have struck head-on on a road.

The Saugus fire union said the crash on Howard Street resulted in reports of traumatic injuries in which at least one person needing to be pulled from a vehicle.

They urged the public to avoid the area.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to authorities for more information.