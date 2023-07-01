Saugus police warn of home repair scam

Police in Saugus, Massachusetts, are warning homeowners to be alert after a resident was scammed out of more than $100,000.

Investigators say a crew of men told her she needed repair work on her home.

Another Saugus resident tells NBC10 Boston she believes she was a victim, as well.

"He was very much like a car salesman," said Fran Salamone. "So I said, 'Maybe I can trust him.'"

Salamone says she was out in her front yard when a crew approached her and asked if she wanted repair work done to her property.

"What he wanted me to do originally was the whole retaining wall for $25,000," she said.

She needed her front steps done, so she agreed to pay $800.

The crew did most of the work, but Salamone says it was sloppy and the job was never finished.

"The only red flag was when they left, he said they'd be back in about five minutes with the power washer, and that is the last time I saw him," she said.

Saugus police have posted on Facebook, warning residents that construction scammers have been turning up in neighborhoods.

In one case, an elderly woman lost over $100,000 after agreeing to unnecessary work on her deck and foundation.

"As soon as I saw the post, I said, 'This has to be the same people,'" said Salamone.

Police say the crew usually targets senior citizens, asks for the money upfront, and then finds additional work that needs to be done for even more cash.

"That folks would prey on our senior citizens and people who should be enjoying their golden years, it's truly disgusting," said Shawn Duhamel, CEO of Mass Retirees. "People panic, they want to trust folks and they panic and they make a mistake at times, and all it takes is just one instance for someone to be unfortunately cleared out."

Salamone says she knows better, but needed the work done and took a chance.

"My warning is do not hire somebody that knocks on your door," said Salamone.

Police say the scammers have been hitting other communities in the Boston area.