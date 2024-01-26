Saugus teacher accused of having drugs inside school building to face judge

A middle school teacher in Saugus, Massachusetts, is expected to be in court Friday after she was arrested for allegedly having drugs inside the school building.

Officers responded to Saugus Middle High School after receiving a 911 call Thursday morning, Saugus police said. The caller reported that a suspicious substance was found in a faculty bathroom.

Roxanne Plaskon, 52, was then arrested, police said. She's listed by the school as a science teacher.

Police didn't specify what kind of drug was found, except for saying it was a Class A substance. However, under Massachusetts law, Class A can include opiates, such as heroin or fentanyl, as well as other drugs like ecstasy, ketamine or methamphetamine.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Plaskon was escorted out of the school in handcuffs and is now facing a drug possession charge.

"To have this happen? What are we gonna do? We can't trust our teachers anymore?" a parent told NBC10 Boston on Thursday.

"One bad apple does not discredit the rest of the teachers, the faculty, the staff here because there plenty of them doing good things," said another parent.

The school administration released a statement Thursday that read in part: "Both the Saugus administration and Saugus Police Department addressed the situation, following the appropriate procedures and laws, to make sure that at no time was the safety of students or staff in jeopardy."

Plaskon is expected to face a Lynn District Court judge Friday morning.