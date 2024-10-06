Saugus youth football games cancelled after fight between parents

Saugus youth football games were cancelled this morning after a fight erupted during a game.

Saugus Police say they responded to a 911 call that reported five or six people fighting in the stands at around 9:48 a.m.

Witnesses told police that an argument between a Salem and Saugus parent turned physical.

One woman was treated for injuries but was not transported to a hospital, according to authorities.

There were no arrests made and the individuals were dispersed.

This caused the game in progress to be cancelled along with the rest of the games.