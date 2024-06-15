Rhode Island

Sauna steam system malfunction injures woman at Rhode Island YMCA

The woman's injury was described as minor

By Thea DiGiammerino

WJAR-TV

A woman was hurt when a steam system in a sauna malfunctioned at the Newport County YMCA in Middletown, Rhode Island, on Saturday.

Middletown police and fire were called to the building on Valley Road around 8:50 a.m. for reports of a possible explosion, WJAR reports. Investigators determined that the steam system in one of the saunas had malfunctioned, causing an excessive amount of steam which then set off the sprinkler system.

The building was evacuated. One person, a 58-year-old woman, suffered a minor injury, authorities said.

The YMCA was closed for the day.

Rhode Island
