Savenor's Butcher Shop and Market in Boston's Beacon Hill is closing

A Boston institution for high-end meats and more is shutting down, though its other location will remain in operation.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Savenor's Butcher Shop and Market in the city's Beacon Hill neighborhood is closing its doors, with a sign out front at the Charles Street shop indicating that its last day in business will be Saturday, June 22, and that its shop on Kirkland Street in Cambridge will continue on (Audrey says that it owns the Cambridge building and that its wholesale division will remain in operation as well). This comes on the heels of the news announced last month in a Boston Globe article that Wulf's Fish has acquired Savenor's, though it appeared at the time that both Savenor's locations would remain open.

Savenor's dates back to the 1930s when it opened a shop in Cambridge while Wulf's started out as a fish market in Boston in the 1920s.

