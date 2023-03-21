Scammers Are Targeting Teens by Asking Them to Send Nude Photos Online, Then Blackmailing Them

Hingham police are warning of an increase in extortion scams targeting teenagers on Snapchat and other social media.

Police say scammers will typically pose as a girl or woman, then solicit nude photos of their victim, including their face. If the victim sends the photos, the suspect will then try to blackmail the victim for money. If the victim refuses to pay, the scammers will send the photos out to the victim’s friends on social media.

Social media users are reminded not to add “friends” that you don’t know, and to do their best to verify if a suspicious account claims to be someone they do know. Never send out photos that are sexual or pornographic in nature to anyone. Once those photos are sent, they're out there forever.

If the teen is under 18, the suspect could also face charges under state child pornography laws.

If someone you don’t know is reaching out, or if you get strange or inappropriate requests, block and report the user.

Any suspicious activity can be reported to school administrators or a school resource officer.