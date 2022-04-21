Scattered Showers And Chance to Spot Two Celestial Events In Our Skies

Scattered showers then a sunny Friday

A low pressure system stays well north of New England, so we will see all rain with this system tonight. This one won’t have a lot of moisture to work with so we won’t see heavy rainfall like Tuesday morning. Northwestern New England will see scattered showers for the evening commute, while Boston will only see a couple showers to sprinkles by late evening. Across the Champlain Valley we may see south winds of 35-45 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph are possible farther south, with the wind sticking around for tonight. Temperatures will increase to the 50s and 60s tomorrow, with slightly milder highs in the mid 60s Friday with more sun. Light seabreezes may develop at the coastline, keeping temps a touch cooler.

Look up! You could spot the Lyrid Meteor Shower and a planetary alignment

Tonight may be a tad too cloudy to view the celestial events in our night sky, but don’t worry -- we have a couple less cloudy nights ahead! The Lyrid Meteor Shower peaks overnight, with 15-20 meteors per hour expected. Look for the constellation Lyra, high in the evening sky and the meteors will radiate out from that center point. Another stargazer's dream is the planetary alignment over the next several nights. By the end of this month, the crescent moon will also join in on the line of planets low on the east, southeast horizon. Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn are all in alignment just before sunrise in the northern hemisphere.

Weekend stays mostly dry

The weekend should stay mainly dry. There is a weak front heading in for Saturday into Sunday. Temps are a touch warmer Saturday in the 60s, versus in the 50s Sunday. A backdoor front pushes in an onshore wind, clouds, some drizzle and temps in the 40s to 50s at the coast, far inland sunny and 60s.

Our next chance for widespread rain holds off until next Tuesday. An offshore low pressure system may cut off from the overall weather pattern and stall out. If this happens, we can see rounds of showers, a cool onshore flow and clouds around for a few days. Stay tuned!