Scattered showers expected in parts of New England on Saturday

We wish we could order up a better forecast for your weekend. But the good new is that we’re not tracking a weekend washout.

As we move through this Saturday, keep your rain gear handy. The low pressure system that’s been spinning offshore over the past few days will continue to impact our forecast with scattered showers over Greater Boston.

However, communities along the Cape and the Islands will see the best chance of rain, and some of that rain will be heavy at times today. Our forecast models also hint at an occasional shower or two toward Central Mass. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and areas of patchy fog. Highs will in the low 60s.

Winds will be gusty from the east-northeast up to 30 mph in Boston and up to 40 mph for the Cape and the Islands.

The onshore flow and gusty winds will create even more concerns along the coast. In fact, a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until Sunday for our North and South Shore beaches, along with the Cape and the Islands, especially around high tide.

For Boston, high tide is around 2am and 2pm Saturday, then again on Sunday at 3am and 3pm. Be careful. Minor flooding is possible, especially in flood-prone areas. Turn around, don’t drown. High surf is also likely, around 10-14 ft. waves in the surf zone through Saturday.

By Sunday, the area of low pressure will begin pushes farther away from our area, allowing us to see some peeks of sunshine between the clouds. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Sunday is also the first day of fall, officially around 8:44 a.m.

A little sunshine is expected Monday and Tuesday before more unsettled weather moves in by Wednesday through next weekend. We have several days to fine tune the forecast.

High temperatures will be in the 60s most of next week with overnight low temperatures in the 50s.