School back in session on Thursday in Leominster as massive cleanup continues

Storm-ravaged Leominster, Massachusetts, is trying to get at least a little bit back to normal on Thursday, as it reopens schools for students amid a major recovery effort from this week's severe weather.

Schools in the city will open with a two hour delay to give the 22 buses in the district a chance to navigate detours that circumvent the community's damaged roads.

On Wednesday, Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella called for schools to reopen, after Monday's storms caused classes to be canceled for two straight days. Mazzarella called schools the safest place for students at this time.

Children in Leominster will return to school Thursday for the first time since Monday's flooding.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Meanwhile, local and state agencies are working on the city's roads and bridges, some of which washed away and turned into dead ends. Temporary repairs are being done to dams to prepare for possible storms in the near future, as longer term solutions are worked out.

Mazzarella estimated Wednesday about $25 to $40 million worth of infrastructure damage, including schools.

The city's superintendent noted that Northwest Elementary and Leominster High School took in quite a bit of water and mud, prompting a flex schedule plan where students will take classes in other areas like cafeterias and gymnasiums.

Another round of rain has Leominster residents nervous as cleanup and repairs continue following Monday's flooding.

"I’ve asked the mayor to have as many people out on traffic duty as possible to reroute," Superintendent Paula Deacon said. "This is going to be a test, slow and steady, wins the race and we will stay in constant communication. If there’s a bus stop, that may not be there right now or be accessible. We will work with those families.”

Even with the delay, city officials said that buses may still be a bit late picking up students.

MassDOT said that a road repair plan is in the works to give people access to their neighborhoods. More details on the plan are expected on Thursday.