Massachusetts

School bus, car involved in crash in Newton

There was no immediate word on any injuries

By Marc Fortier

A school bus and a car were involved in a crash in Newton, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. in the area of Eddy and Washington streets.

Photos from the scene showed a white van with a "school bus" sign on top of it, with damage to the driver's side of the vehicle. The bus had markings showing it belongs to J.S.C. Transportation out of Waltham.

The other vehicle involved in the crash, a silver Ford sedan, was up against a small tree, and had visible damage to the front and passenger's side of the vehicle.

Both vehicles were towed from the area and the scene was cleared around 8:17 a.m. There was no word on any injuries.

The school district did not immediately return calls seeking comment on the crash.

More Massachusetts stories

Boston 1 hour ago

Boston police investigating deadly shooting in Mattapan

Karen Read 3 hours ago

Off-the-record notes from Karen Read interview in question at Friday hearing: Watch live at 9 a.m.

Potomac Crash 1 hour ago

Aspiring Olympians. An attorney. A youth coach. These are the victims of the DC plane crash

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us