8 Vernon students injured in school bus crash on I-84 in Manchester

Several students were taken to the hospital after being injured in a school bus crash on Interstate 84 West in Manchester on Wednesday morning.

State police said a school bus and another vehicle collided on I 84 West near exit 63 around 9:14 a.m.

Vernon Public Schools Superintendent Joseph Macary said 4th graders from Maple Street School were heading to a field trip in Hartford when the collision happened.

According to Macary, eight students were transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The remaining students are expected to return to Maple Street School to be checked for any emotional and/or medical concerns.

All affected families have been notified.

No additional information was immediately available.