School bus involved in Roxbury car crash, Boston police say

A school bus was involved in a car crash in Boston Tuesday evening, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash, which involved multiple vehicles, or if any students were on board the bus.

Boston police said the crash was reported in Roxbury near the intersection of Copeland and Warren streets about 5:09 p.m. At least one ambulance was called to the scene as well.

A Boston Public Schools bus was being inspected at the scene. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the district for information.