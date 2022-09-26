Local

Barnstable

School Bus, Dump Truck Crash on Cape Cod, Sending Drivers to Hospital

The front end of the school bus was crushed in the collision, according to footage from the scene

By Asher Klein

A school bus and dump truck that crashed in Barnstable, Massachusetts, on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
NBC10 Boston

A school bus driver was seriously injured when the vehicle crashed with a small dump truck on Cape Cod Monday morning, police said.

No students were on board the bus in the crash on River Road in Barnstable, local police said. Its driver is expected to survive, and the driver of the dump truck had minor injuries.

The front end of the school bus was crushed in the collision, according to footage from the scene.

The bus and truck, a Ford F-550, crashed about 7:20 a.m. near Rosa Lane in Marston Mills, police said. The school bus driver was taken to South Shore Hospital; the dump truck driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone would be charged in the crash. Barnstable police said state and regional police were helping to investigate.

