Six students, one adult injured in 3-vehicle crash involving school bus in Waltham

Six students and one adult were injured in a a 3-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 8:24 a.m. on Lexington Street, according to authorities.

Video from the scene showed a yellow Eastern Bus Co. school bus alongside a white REM Services van, which appeared to have rolled over and was on its side, with the front windshield smashed. A minivan was also involved in the crash but sustained only minor damage.

Including the driver, there were 35 people on the school bus from the Waltham's Dual Language School. Authorities said six students suffered minor injuries and were taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital. The bus driver and the 28 uninjured students were moved onto another bus.

REM Services, which provides transportation to the elderly and mobility impaired in Greater Boston, confirmed that their van was the one involved in the crash. They said the driver was the only person on board the van, and he was transported to Newton-Wellesley Hospital. His injuries are believed to be minor.

The driver of the third vehicle involved -- a minivan -- was not injured.

Because of the number of people involved, Waltham Fire Lt. Mike Murphy said a mass casualty incident was declared, which brought in additional medical resources. He said first arriving personnel found the REM Services van on its side with the driver trapped inside.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time.