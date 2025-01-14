Massachusetts

School bus involved in crash in Grafton; no word yet on injuries

The bus was reportedly from Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School in Upton

By Marc Fortier

Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Grafton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

Grafton police said on Facebook around 7:30 a.m. that Route 140 near Browns Road is closed to traffic due to a motor vehicle crash. They urged motorists to find alternate routes of travel.

Aerial video from the scene showed a school bus that appeared to have sustained substantial front-end damage surrounded by emergency vehicles and personnel. The bus was reportedly from Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School in Upton.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

