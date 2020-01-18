Local
bus accident

School Bus Slides Off Road, Parents Told It's a Weather Delay

The school district blamed the bus company for the communication breakdown

Parents and school officials in Vermont say they weren't told the extent of an accident where a school bus slid off a roadway and was hanging down an embankment.

Parents said they were initially told by Moretown Elementary School on Thursday morning that buses had been delayed due to weather and that the kids were safe.

A second email detailed that the children had arrived at school. But parents learned later that the bus lost traction while driving up a steep hill and slid mostly off the road.

No injuries were reported.

The school district blamed the bus company for the communication breakdown. A manager with the company apologized.

