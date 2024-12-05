Weather

Is my school open Thursday? Get list of school closings and delays here

Wondering which schools are closed or delayed Thursday? Check out our list here

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hundreds of schools and districts are either closed or delayed Thursday as a storm moves through New England, bringing snow to many and mostly rain to Boston.

The rain and snow continue into mid-morning before sweeping quickly offshore. Before they go, they will be impacting the Thursday morning commute across the region.

Our final round of weather will be some fast-moving squalls that pop up at random through midday. These will be elusive, so not everyone will see them.

Our final round of weather will be some fast-moving squalls that pop up at random through midday. These will be elusive, so not everyone will see them.

