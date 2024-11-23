School Committee, teachers union reach agreement to end strike in Gloucester

A tentative agreement has been reached to end the teachers strike in Gloucester, Massachusetts, though strikes are continuing in two other North Shore communities.

“It is with incredible joy and relief that the Gloucester School Committee can finally announce that an agreement has been made with the Gloucester Teacher’s Association and the Gloucester Association of Educational Paraprofessionals that will end the strike and reopen Gloucester Public Schools," School Committee Chair Kathy Clancy said in a statement Friday afternoon.

School is now scheduled to reopen on Monday.

Students in Gloucester will be back in school Monday after educators were on strike for two weeks; strikes continue in Beverly and Marblehead.

Clancy said the agreement calls for a significant adjustment in paraprofessional wages, an increase to teacher pay and expanded benefits, including paid parental leave.

Teachers will see a roughly 14% pay hike over the course of a four year contract, while paraprofessionals will be getting up to a 60% raise over five years, which is not as much as they were originally asking for.

Union members will also get a fully paid seven week parental leave benefit.

"These contracts reflect our deep commitment, appreciation and respect for educators and show a great investment in public education in Gloucester," she said. "We look forward to working together to best serve the students of Gloucester.

While there is relief that an agreement has been made, there is also concern on the part of the city about future budgeting.

“Let me be very clear, there will be some tough decisions ahead for the city side of the budget, we’re hopeful.” said Gloucester mayor Greg Verga.

A deal has been struck to end one of the three teacher strikes on the North Shore.

The Union of Gloucester Educators said the tentative agreement was unanimously ratified by its membership, putting an end to the 15-day strike.

“Gloucester educators are excited to return back to school Monday morning with a strong and fair contract that ensures our students have the best learning conditions possible," Rachel Salvo Rex and Maryan Aiello, union co-presidents, said in a statement.

“This contract fight was about working class educators, community members, students versus those that have power and wield it to maintain a broken system," they said. "The love for our students and our unending commitment to improving our lives fueled us for 15 long days in the rain, in the cold, and throughout this struggle. What this strike proved is that in the face of cruel punishment and immense hardship, the more than 400 educators of this community had enough power to stand up, fight back, and transform this community.”

Gloucester and Beverly have been out of school for nine days now, while Marblehead has been out for eight. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Meanwhile, teachers strikes continue in Beverly and Marblehead, and some families are beginning to wonder how all of this missed time will be made up.

Beverly students have been out of school for nine days, and Marblehead eight. They've both surpassed tacking on days to the end of the school year, and we haven't even hit winter yet.

State law requires public school students to attend 180 days of school, and they cannot go to school beyond June 30. So the districts are looking at having students go to school during February or April vacation, or even Saturdays, because as of Thursday, all three districts have used up all the so-called "snow days" they had built into their calendars.

Beyond that, parents are getting concerned about potential learning loss for their children being out of the classroom for so long, and the uncertainty every day has become exhausting for families.

“They’re scrambling trying to find sitters at the last minute because what, we get the phone call at 7:30 at night?" said Melissa Wiley, a Beverly mother. "I don’t know what to expect from day to day you know. Are they going to be able to go back to school tomorrow?”

Gov. Maura Healey has called for a resolution to the teacher strikes, saying this is so hard for kids and their parents in these districts.

"I really strongly encourage both sides to work this out in each of the communities and let’s get these children back in school,” the governor said.