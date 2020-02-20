Local
School Could Be Named in Honor of DJ Henry, Killed by Police Officer in 2010

By Mike Manzoni

School officials in Easton, Massachusetts, are considering a suggestion to name a new elementary school after DJ Henry, the Pace University football player who was shot and killed by a New York police officer nearby a decade ago.

Henry, who attended Oliver Ames High School in Easton, was killed outside a bar in Pleasantville, New York, in October 2010. He was 20.

The officer, who never faced any charges, claimed that Henry tried to run him over, but evidence raised serious questions about the officer's story.

The new school, which is slated to open in 2023, will replace Parkview Elementary School on Spooner Street.

"I was completely surprised and overwhelmed," said Angella Henry, DJ's mother. "It's a wonderful gesture."

His father, Dan Henry, echoed that sentiment.

"It would be a tremendous honor to have an elementary school named after him," he said.

The school committee will decide on a name on Feb. 28. There are 10 suggestions.

Nancy DeLuca, the committee's chair, said even if Henry's name isn't selected, the town still has other options to honor his memory.

"The gym here could be the DJ Henry Gym, if it's not the DJ Henry School," she said.

