School Crossing Guard Arrested on Child Rape Charges, Boston Police Say

A school crossing guard employed by the Boston Police Department has been arrested on child rape charges, according to the agency.

David Spiers, a Boston police school traffic supervisor, was arrested by Boston police detectives Tuesday, a news release from the agency said. Spiers was charged with two counts of rape of a child and one count of assault with intent to rape a child.

The Boston Police Crimes Against Children Unit is investigating this incident.

"We are disturbed by these alleged allegations against a department employee," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a written statement. "The Boston Police Department remains committed to transparency and holds all of its employees accountable. The department is treating this investigation with the gravity it deserves."

Spiers has been placed on administrative leave. The Boston Police Bureau of Professional Standards has opened an investigation into this incident, the news release said.