The two boys who died after apparently falling through the ice of a Massachusetts river last weekend have been publicly identified by their schools.

Ten-year-old Minhal Hussain was a fifth-grader at Litwin Elementary School in Chicopee, according to social media posts by school Principal Elizabeth Masse.

The other boy was 11-year-old Salman Jaffrey, a sixth-grader at Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy in Cumberland, Rhode Island, according to a school official. Authorities say the boys are believed to be cousins.

They went to play in the woods of Chicopee last Saturday and were reported missing when they did not return home.