Local
victims identified

Schools ID Boys Who Died After Falling Through Ice

The boys are believed to be cousins, according to authorities

By Associated Press

By Associated Press

NBC10 Boston / necn

The two boys who died after apparently falling through the ice of a Massachusetts river last weekend have been publicly identified by their schools.

Ten-year-old Minhal Hussain was a fifth-grader at Litwin Elementary School in Chicopee, according to social media posts by school Principal Elizabeth Masse.

The other boy was 11-year-old Salman Jaffrey, a sixth-grader at Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy in Cumberland, Rhode Island, according to a school official. Authorities say the boys are believed to be cousins.

Local

body found 4 mins ago

Police Investigate After Body Found Outside Boston School

NFL 2 hours ago

Keys to Deep Postseason Run for Patriots

They went to play in the woods of Chicopee last Saturday and were reported missing when they did not return home.

This article tagged under:

victims identifiedMassachusettsRiverChicopee
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us