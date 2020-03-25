Massachusetts schools are preparing for extended closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Charlie Baker originally announced on March 7 that schools would be closed until April 7, a period of three weeks, but it's starting to look like that date could change.

Although Baker has not announced an extension to the statewide closures yet, some school districts have already said they will not be reopening on April 7. Boston Public Schools will remain closed until April 27.

A consortium of public school districts in Massachusetts, including Arlington, Bedford, Belmont, Burlington, Lexington, Melrose, Reading, Stoneham, Watertown, Wakefield, Winchester and Woburn, said in a statement sent to parents this week that they believe "the initial three-week closure will be extended."

Other school districts still are awaiting guidance from the state before deciding to extend school closures.

Worcester Superintendent Maureen Binienda told the Telegram & Gazette on Wednesday that the Massachusetts Department of Elementary & Secondary Education told her to start thinking of extended closures as a possibility, but no decisions have been made yet.

Amesbury Superintendent Jared Fulgoni told the Daily News of Newburyport on Tuesday that he does not expect schools to reopen any time soon.

Earlier this week, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that schools there will likely stay closed until the fall.

There were 1,159 cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths in Massachusetts as of Tuesday.