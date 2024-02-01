Schools in Newton canceled for 10th day as teachers remain on the picket line

For a 10th day, students in Newton, Massachusetts, are out of the classroom Thursday as teachers remain on the picket line.

The union and the district, once again, failed to come to an agreement.

Emotions are running high on both sides, as students have now been out of school for two full weeks. Parents and children spoke out Wednesday night, begging the teachers to go back to school.

Earlier in the day, the union rallied with the president of the National Education Association — and while there continues to be progress in negotiations, the two sides are still an estimated $15 million apart when it comes to salaries for teachers and paraprofessionals.

School Committee Chair Chris Brezski broke down in tears Wednesday night in frustration over the lack of a deal.

Parents who've filed lawsuits to try to get the teachers back in their classrooms, as well as families who support them, shared their message for the striking teachers.

"The courts have ordered you to go back to school, the parents are begging you, the mayor and city council are begging you, the school committee is begging you – who is standing in your way?" said Dylan Ross, a Newton parent.

"I just want to go back to school. I miss my teachers. I miss my friends and I miss learning and math and I just want to go back to school," said Lila, a Newton student.

"We lost too much in the pandemic already, we need to go back to school — immediately tomorrow," said Leah Dotard, a Newton sophomore.

The teachers' union said if they go back now, they will not get raises for the lowest paid educators or the supports that students need.

Negotiations are scheduled to resume at some point Thursday.