Schools in Newton closed for 4th day as teachers remain on strike

There’s still no deal between striking teachers and the school committee in Newton, Massachusetts. Educators rallied outside the Newton Education Center Tuesday, voicing their demands.

The fines against the teachers' union have doubled from $25,000 to $50,000, with both sides not making much progress.

The Newton Teachers Association is back at the picket line Wednesday, marking the fourth day of canceled classes.

Negotiations ended abruptly Tuesday night after union negotiators said they left the room in frustration after the school committee wouldn't budge. The committee chair said they've laid out a proposal that offers competitive wages and benefits without causing layoffs.

Students in Newton, Massachusetts, are staying home for a third day, as teachers remain on strike. They are now facing some hefty fines.

However, teachers say the offer is nowhere near what they've been asking for the past 16 months: appropriate wage increases, better family leave policy, hiring of social workers, and more mental health resources, among other demands.

"Mayor Fuller and her school committee are not serious about settling this contract. They are not serious about getting kids back into school. They haven't ever been serious about doing this," said Ryan Normandin, Newton Teachers Association negotiator.

"Strikes by teachers unions in Massachusetts are illegal because it is essential that our kids be in school," said Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

The judge in this case hopes the fines can help end the strike but if they don't move the needle by Thursday night, the judge will be holding a new hearing to find another solution.