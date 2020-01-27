Local
Massachusetts

Scituate, Mass. Woman Dies in Conn. Car Crash

Sarah Jewell Tyrcha was 20 years old

Luces patrulla
ShutterStock

Police say a Massachusetts woman whose car crashed into a tree in Connecticut over the weekend has died.

Police say 20-year-old Sarah Jewell Tyrcha, of Scituate, Massachusetts was driving north in Middletown just after 9 p.m. Saturday when her vehicle veered left and struck a tree on the shoulder of the road.

Tyrcha was extricated from her vehicle, treated at the scene, and then taken to Hartford Hospital with critical injuries.

Local

Catholic Church 18 mins ago

Diocese Suspends Retired Priest Over Child Abuse Allegation

New Hampshire 40 mins ago

Driver Dies in Collision With Dump Truck

Police on Monday announced that she was pronounced dead at the hospital at about 6 p.m. Sunday. The crash is under investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsScituate
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us