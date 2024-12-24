Local restaurant owner opening new Latin American spot in Scituate Harbor

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new Latin American restaurant is on its way to the South Shore, and a local restaurateur is behind the place.

According to a press release, Casa Verde is planning to open in Scituate, moving into the former Dunkin' space on Front Street in Scituate Harbor. The new spot will offer lunch, dinner, and brunch with dishes having influences ranging from Mexico, Peru, Argentina and the Caribbean, and cocktails and Spanish wines will also be available, while live Latin jazz music is being planned for the space.

The owner of Casa Verde is Kara Tondorf, who also runs Salt Society restaurant in Scituate Harbor and The Rivershed in Killington, Vermont, along with the now-closed locations of The Rivershed in Scituate and Weymouth Landing and Riva Restaurant, the last of which had also been in Scituate Harbor.

If all goes well, Casa Verde will open in mid-January.

The address for the upcoming Casa Verde is 99 Front Street, Scituate, MA, 02066.

