Seabiscuit, a waterfront bakery and cafe in East Boston, is closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A waterfront cafe and bakery that is known in part for its meat pies is shutting down.

According to multiple sources, Seabiscuit in East Boston is closing its doors, with the website and social media for the dining spot saying that its last day will be March 14. The eatery had originally been located in Somerville before moving to the shipyard in East Boston in the summer of 2021, replacing KO Pies which had focused on Australian-style meat pies.

The address for Seabiscuit is 256 Marginal Street (Building 16), East Boston, MA, 02128. Its website can be found at https://www.seabiscuitebo.com/

