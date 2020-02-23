Local
‘Non-Stop’ Calls After Seal Found Napping on Duxbury Beach: Police

The seal was spotted taking full advantage of Sunday's spring-like weather.

By Lara Salahi

A seal that was spotted taking full advantage of Sunday's spring-like weather left some members of the public concerned.

Duxbury Police Department's Beach Operations tweeted a photo of a seal basking in the sun and taking in a quick nap on Duxbury Beach Sunday morning.

Duxbury Police reportedly received "non-stop phone calls" from concerned members of the public about the seal since posting the photo, the department tweeted.

The department contacted the New England Aquarium and assured the public that "it is normal for them to come ashore to rest."

The seal headed back into the waters in the early afternoon.

