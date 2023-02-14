Seal Stuck on Swampscott Beach, Police Say, Asking Public to Stay Away

A baby seal was apparently stranded on a beach in Swampscott, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, police said.

Local animal control officers had put up police tape around the wild animal on Phillips Beach, and police asked the public, especially off-leash dogs, to stay away, since even a baby seal can lash out in an attempt to defend itself from perceived threats.

"Many people have approached the seal to take pictures. Animal Control asks that you give the seal space as they work to have it relocated," police said in a Facebook post.

The seal was still on the beach and surrounded by police tape about an hour after the police notified the public to stay away.

They didn't share the seal's condition.

The seal did not appear to be related to another popular North Shore seal, Shoebert, whose antics in a Peabody pond in September earned him at least one children's book and a crossing sign named after him.

Shoebert received a clean bill of health before he was released back into the ocean on Block Island