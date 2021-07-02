Local

Coast Guard

Search Conducted for Possible Missing Fisherman in Nahant: Coast Guard

The Coast Guard launched a precautionary search but says there are no signs of any distress in the area.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

SNF17_EXTERIOR_BUS_PHOTO

There was a water search Friday evening for a fisherman possibly missing off the coast of Nahant, Massachusetts the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard received a call at 5:15 p.m. for a reported missing fisherman. The caller stated they saw someone fishing off Bailey's Hill. At some point they looked back and no longer saw the fisherman.

The fisherman's belongings were still there, but there were no signs of the fisherman.

The Coast Guard launched a precautionary search but says there are no signs of any distress in the area.

