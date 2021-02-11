Search Continues, But Still No Sign of Missing 11-Year-Old From Chicopee

State and local police are continuing their search for an 11-year-old from Chicopee, Massachusetts, who went missing last week.

Aiden Blanchard was last seen alone on Feb. 5 around 11:30 a.m. as he walked in the Willamansett area of Chicopee, near Old Field Road. He was believed to be heading in the direction of the Medina Street boat launch along the Connecticut River.

Aiden is described as 5' tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red ski jacket and black ski pants.

All evidence thus far suggests he was alone and near the river when he went missing, state police said. No foul play is suspected at this time.

A flight crew from the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing conducted an aerial search of the Connecticut River and its banks from the Massachusetts Turnpike down to the Connecticut state line on Thursday. No evidence was found related to Aiden's disappearance.

The flight crew observed vast areas of ice covering parts of the river, including south of where Interstate 91 crosses the river down to Memorial Bridge in Springfield and again further south just north of the Six Flags New England amusement park in Agawam.

Local and state police previously searched the Connecticut and Chicopee rivers using divers, boats, drones and the Air Wing, and are expected to continue their search efforts over the coming days.

Anyone with information on Aiden's whereabouts is asked to call Chicopee police at (413) 594-1639 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.