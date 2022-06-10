Search Continues for 6-Year-Old Boy After Deadly Family Fishing Accident on Merrimack River

An extensive search overnight continued into Friday morning for a missing 6-year-old after his mother drowned trying to save her children Thursday night in the Merrimack River near the Whittier Bridge in Massachusetts.

Several agencies responded Thursday evening for a report of people in the water in distress. Six people -- a mother and father with their four children -- are believed to have been fishing along the edge of Deer Island in Newburyport when two of the kids went into the river, according to officials.

The mom went after them to bring them back to shore, and she was assisted by a nearby fishing vessel. The mom successfully got her 7-year-old daughter onto the boat, but she was unable to get herself up, officials said.

Newburyport fire officials say the incident involves a family of six that was fishing on Deer Island.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The woman, whose name has been withheld, went under water and did not resurface. Rescuers located the mom and brought her out of the water, but she was unresponsive and not breathing. CPR was administered on scene before she was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport where she was pronounced dead.

The woman's 6-year-old son remained missing Thursday night. All other family members were accounted for, and taken to a local hospital where they were doing okay, officials said.

The boy was believed to be on land when he slipped into the water, according to officials. Discussing ongoing search efforts late Thursday night, Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said they believed the boy was in the water.

Rescuers from throughout the region -- all area departments, harbormasters, coast guard, and police departments -- are assisting in the search. The search continued overnight into Friday morning with several fire departments, a state police dive team, and both state police and Coast Guard boats and helicopters scouring the water.

"We know that we are still searching for a a 6-year-old boy so we will continue to search until we've exhausted all possibilities," LeClaire said Thursday night. "We'll continue to search into the daylight and we'll work with the Coast Guard and other assets to make further decisions from there."

Helicopters and boats would continue to refuel and keep the search going throughout the night, LeClaire said.

The fire chief also acknowledged that the chances of recovering the boy dwindle as time passes.

"We're still continuing to search in hopes that we'll recover the 6-year-old. Again as time goes, it becomes less and less likely and we'll be in a recovery mode," LeClaire said. "But we'll continue to put our best efforts forward to see if we can locate the child."

Massachusetts State Police confirmed they were requested to assist shortly after 7 p.m., when multiple people were reportedly swept into the Merrimack River near Deer Island at the Amesbury/Newburyport town lines. Police also confirmed one person died in the incident.

At 7:18 p.m. MSP responded to Merrimack River near Amesbury / Newburyport town line. Multiple people swept in the river, one sadly has passed away.



MSP Air Wing, Marine Unit, and Dive Team still searching for missing six year old boy. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 10, 2022

Deer Island is an island in the Merrimack River on the Amesbury/Newburyport border. LeClaire described the conditions as typical when asked Thursday night, noting the river's quick pace and rocky ledge.

"Typical Merrimack River conditions. Tide at the time was just the end of high tide, the river can be moving at a quick pace. The area is known for fishing and swimming and other recreation, it is a rocky ledge in the river," the fire chief said. "It is quite heavily used this time of year. People are known to fish along the edge along Deer Island."

Authorities originally said they received reports that a boat had run aground in the area, or there was some kind of boating accident, but LeClaire clarified later Thursday that they do not believe a boat was involved.

While the report initially came into the Amesbury Fire Department Thursday, Newburyport Fire has assumed responsibility for the call, officials said. Numerous mutual aid partners were assisting on scene including, Massachusetts Environmental Police, the United States Coast Guard, Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, Cataldo Ambulance, Seacoast Chief Fire Officers Mutual Aid District, Newbury Harbormaster and Amesbury Police.

#breaking: firefighters confirm one adult has died and clarifying they don’t believe a boat was involved @nbc10boston @necn https://t.co/mxfxabtwFQ — Diane Cho NBC10 Boston (@DianeNBCBoston) June 10, 2022

The Amesbury, Merrimack, Salisbury, Haverhill and East Kingston, New Hampshire, fire departments are also providing aid, and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Essex District Attorney's Office responded to the scene, as well.

Aerial footage from NBC10 Boston's SkyRanger helicopter showed the massive rescue response to the scene.

Countless first responder vehicles could be seen parked along the bridge, while several boats were in the water, and state police and Coast Guard helicopters were flying overhead.

The search for the 6-year-old boy is ongoing.

NBC10 Boston talked with one woman who lives nearby and she said her husband also got into his kayak Thursday evening to help look for the child after he realized what was going on.

"My husband was out here with the dog, and I was like, what's taking so long? And then all of a sudden he's screaming at me, and he's talking about a woman and CPR," said Sue Bajko. "I came out and two fishermen came on our dock here in their boat and they pulled the woman and her daughter out of the boat and did CPR."

The search for the woman's son remains active and ongoing, and an investigation is underway.