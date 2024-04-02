Search continues for missing Boston twins, 12, after two weeks

There's been no update in the search for 12-year-old twin boys who've been missing for two weeks, Boston police said Tuesday.

NBC10 Boston reached out to police for any developments in the case of Jakiel and Jaliel Shakur, who were last seen about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, when they left their home on Damon Place in Hyde Park while a Department of Children and Families worker was there to take them into state custody, according to a police report

They'd been living with their father in Hyde Park, but also staying with other relatives, and police have said they may be in the area of Homestead Street in Dorchester.

BPD Missing Person Alert: 12-Year-Old Jakiel Shakur and Jaliel Shakur of Hyde Park https://t.co/uIuYxb4Hdv pic.twitter.com/mmrUJY0QdL — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 20, 2024

Anyone with information about the twins' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston police detectives at 617-343-5607. Anonymous tips can be called in to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.

When the social worker arrived at the home, the children went into their room to get some of their things, but left after the father went in and spoke to them, according to the worker's account in the police report. It wasn't immediately clear what the family members discussed.

A representative for the Department of Children and Families told NBC10 Boston early in the search that they were investigating and helping law enforcement find the boys.

The father was available for comment on the situation in the first few days of the search.

The day after the boys left the house, officers checked with a former guardian, a friend of the boys' mother, who said she didn't know where the children were, according to the police report. On Thursday, police received a tip from someone who thought she saw the boys get on a bus at the Mattapan MBTA trolley station. She said she reached out to police when she saw a missing persons poster on social media.

A Boston police representative has said that the boys are believed to have run away and their disappearance is not believed to be suspicious, but that the department was asking for the public's help in finding Jakiel and Jaliel, who are both about 5-foot-3 and have dreadlocks.

