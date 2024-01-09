Search continues for missing Brookfield woman one year after her disappearance

Nearly a year since she was first reported missing, the search continues for missing Brookfield, Massachusetts, woman Brittany Tee.

The 35-year-old was last heard from on Jan. 10, 2023, in Brookfield, near the Lewis Field on Main Street. She was reported missing three days later on Jan. 13, 2023. Investigators believe she left her home on foot.

Friends and family have not given up hope on finding her, despite numerous searches that turned up few clues to her whereabouts. Massachusetts State Police say they've used helicopters, drones, K9s and trained civilian search teams to look for her. Dive teams have searched bodies of water in town but turned up no leads.

The community plans to hold a vigil Wednesday, the anniversary of her disappearance, on the Brookfield Common.

Two weeks after anyone has seen or heard from Brittany Tee of Brookfield, a vigil was held by her loved ones.

In December, the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, Brookfield Police Department and Brookfield fire departments all continued the ground search for Tee.

There is a dedicated tip line for anyone with information on the case - it can be reached at 508-453-7589 or by email WorcesterDAUnresolved@mass.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.