Search continues for suspect in double stabbing, assault in Roxbury

Nearly a day after three youths were found seriously injured in the city's Roxbury neighborhood, Boston police are still searching for the person or people involved.

The three youths males were found seriously injured near Tremont and Camden streets at about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The initial 911 call came in for a person struck by a car. But when investigators arrived at the scene, they determined two of the victims were suffering from stab wounds — one with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the third victim had injuries consistent with being physically assaulted.

Witnesses said it was shocking hearing their screams and then seeing these young people so gravely injured.

"We was going to pick up my kids from after school. Me and their mother seen the kid laying on the floor. His shirt was full of blood. He had his shoe a little distance from him covered in blood. He kept trying to get up, we kept telling him to lay down," said David Vasquez, who called police.

"I feel really stressed that this happens near my home. Just 20 meters?" said Hugo Peng, a Northeastern University student.

Police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the stabbing and assault should contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or to make an anonymous tip to 1-800-494-TIPS.