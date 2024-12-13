Search continues for UNH student missing since last month

Police are asking for the public's help as they continue to search for a University of New Hampshire student who has been missing since last month.

Alexis Garcia, a 24-year-old from Illinois, has ties to the U.S. Navy and Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps, according to Durham police. Friends had last seen him Nov. 21, they said.

His black Mercedes was found near the Scammell Bridge rest area off Route 4 on Nov. 26 after a welfare check was requested, according to police.

Police said numerous searches have been conducted involving multiple local law enforcement agencies, but he still hasn't been found. Authorities have said previously that they do not believe foul play is involved.

Investigators say Garcia is 5'9" tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. They believe he might have been wearing white sneakers, dark colored pants and a plaid patterned button-up style shirt over a gray or light-colored hooded sweatshirt before he disappeared.

His family released two new photos of him this week.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Durham police at detective@ci.durham.nh.us. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Seacoast Crime Stoppers at 603-431-1199 or online at seacoastcrimestoppers.com.