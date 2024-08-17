Search crews recover body from Vt. river, believed to be missing swimmer

A body has been recovered from a river in Warren, Vermont, and authorities believe it is that of a 35-year-old swimmer who went missing last Saturday.

Vermont State Police say search and recovery crews recovered the body from the Mad River at Warren Falls on late Wednesday afternoon. The body was taken to the chief medical examiner's officer in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, and to confirm it identity.

This incident does not appear suspicious, police added.

Crews had been searching for Tuan Baldino, of Paramus, New Jersey, since they were notified around 1:43 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, of a missing person at the Warren Falls. Several agencies responded that day to find the victim, a single male who was last seen in the Cascades section of the falls, but the effort was suspended at night and resumed Sunday.

State police said Sunday that due to the conditions of the Mad River with high and swift water, recovery was unsuccessful, and search efforts were expected to resume when river conditions allowed.

After the body was recovered Wednesday, police said Warren Falls and the surrounding river area would remain closed at least through Thursday.

According to police, the river remains dangerous and is filled with debris after several logs were removed during the course of the recovery operation. Police are cautioning the public to expect continued hazardous conditions even after the area re-opens, and to avoid swimming or jumping into the river.

Stowe Mountain Rescue, the U.S. Forest Service, the Vermont Agency of Transportation, the Warren Department of Public Works, the Warren Fire Department, and E&S Transport all assisted state police in their recovery efforts Wednesday.