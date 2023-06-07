Search for man ongoing after police shoot at SUV in Jamaica Plain

An investigation remains underway on Wednesday, after the Boston Police Department says an officer shot at an SUV Tuesday night during an incident in Jamaica Plain.

Boston police are still trying to determine if someone in that SUV was struck by a bullet or not. The agency says police were on Wachusett Street conducting an investigation shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday when all of this unfolded.

Ongoing search for SUV

Police say what led up to the officer firing his gun into the windshield of the SUV remains under investigation.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

But police say the driver of that vehicle took off and the SUV was found about a half mile away parked on Weld Hill, with no sign of the suspect.

As police searched on foot and with K-9s, they blocked off several streets in the neighborhood for hours Tuesday night.

An officer shot into an SUV after an incident in Hyde Park, and police are still looking for the driver.

Boston police ask for public's help

Anyone with any information on this suspect is urged to contact police.

“We’ve canvased the area, we’ve contacted the hospitals, as of right now, in the preliminary stage of the investigation, we believe no one has been hit," Deputy Superintendent James Miller, of the Boston Police Department said. "However, we do urge the public to contact us with any information.”

Neighbors react to situation in Hyde Park

“Around here, this doesn't really happen too much," Rene Capeles said, who lives nearby. "So it’s just a quiet neighborhood around here, you don’t really see this kind of thing, but I hope they catch the guy, they are still looking for him.”

Editors Note: Police initially said the incident happened in Hyde Park.