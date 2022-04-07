Local

New Hampshire

Search for Man Who Tried to Retrieve Boat at River Junction

The man was one of three who were fishing Wednesday afternoon from Nine Island in Monroe, near the Vermont state line

water generic body of water generic
Getty Images

Authorities are searching an area at the junction of the Passumpsic and Connecticut rivers in New Hampshire for a man who did not resurface after he tried to retrieve a drifting boat.

The man was one of three who were fishing Wednesday afternoon from Nine Island in Monroe, near the Vermont state line, the state Fish and Game Department said in a news release.

The man noticed their boat was drifting away and attempted to enter the water to try to get it, the department said.

“Despite attempts to throw him a life jacket, he went underwater and did not resurface,” the news release said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A search was suspended Wednesday night and multiple agencies were resuming Thursday.

More New Hampshire news

New Hampshire 3 hours ago

Caregiver Gets Prison Time for ID Fraud, Theft, Forgery

New Hampshire State Police 11 hours ago

NH Man Charged With Aggravated DUI After Crashing Into School Bus

New Hampshire 15 hours ago

Man Fishing With Friends Near Nine Island Likely Drowned: NH State Police

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshireConnecticut RiverMonroenine islandPassumpsic river
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us