Search for Man Who Tried to Retrieve Boat at River Junction

Authorities are searching an area at the junction of the Passumpsic and Connecticut rivers in New Hampshire for a man who did not resurface after he tried to retrieve a drifting boat.

The man was one of three who were fishing Wednesday afternoon from Nine Island in Monroe, near the Vermont state line, the state Fish and Game Department said in a news release.

The man noticed their boat was drifting away and attempted to enter the water to try to get it, the department said.

“Despite attempts to throw him a life jacket, he went underwater and did not resurface,” the news release said.

A search was suspended Wednesday night and multiple agencies were resuming Thursday.