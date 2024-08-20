Massachusetts

Search for Mass. man who went missing while vacationing in Hilton Head enters 5th day

Stanley Kotowski has been missing since Friday morning, according to authorities

By Marc Fortier

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

The search for a Massachusetts man who went missing while vacationing in Hilton Head, South Carolina, has entered its fifth day.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said it is continuing to search for 60-year-old Stanley Kotowski, who has been missing from the Sea Pines Resort area since Friday morning. He was last seen wearing a dark Coors Light T-shirt, dark shorts and no shoes. He did not take any personal items with him, such as a wallet or phone. He is described as being about 6' tall and weighs around 200 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

The Island Packet newspaper reports that Kotwoski is from Massachusetts and was vacationing in Hilton Head with his family when he went missing.

The sheriff's office said it has received numerous tips already, but none of those leads have been successful in locating Kotowski. His information has been entered into national databases and sent out to agencies statewide.

The sheriff's office said it has been searching the area using K9 units, helicopters, drones, boats and foot patrol, and law enforcement and firefighters will continue to conduct searches in residential and wooded areas. Authorities are also seeking to obtain any surveillance footage from local homeowners.

Anyone with information about Kotowski's whereabouts is being asked to call police at 843-524-2777.

