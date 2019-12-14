Local
Search for Missing Teen Underway in Boston

Emily Nguyen, 16, was last seen Friday afternoon

Authorities in Boston are searching for a missing teen last seen Friday afternoon.

Emily Nguyen, 16, of Dorchester, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Friday near 612 Metropolitan Ave. in Hyde Park.

Nguyen is an Asian female, roughly 5-foot-2, 105 pounds with long, straight dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to have been wearing a long brown coat with a hood, red sweatshirt, black pants and black high top sneakers.

Anyone with information as to where Nguyen may be is urged to call 911 or (617) 343-4335, the Dorchester Detectives branch of the Boston Police Department.

