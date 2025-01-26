Massachusetts

Search for missing person continues in Charles River

The search began Saturday night after police received a report of abandoned shoes and some clothing on the sidewalk on the Cambridge side of the river

By Marc Fortier

The search for a suspected missing person in the Charles River was expected to resume Sunday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said they received a report of abandoned shoes and some clothing on the sidewalk adjacent to the Charles River in Cambridge on Memorial Drive around 6 p.m. Saturday. Their Underwater Rescue Team, Marine Unit and Air Wing all responded to the scene, along with the Cambridge Fire Department.

The team searched until shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, when activities were suspended.

State police said the search mission was expected to resume Sunday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 617-727-6780.

