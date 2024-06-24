Search for missing swimmer in Newport

There was a search underway for a missing swimmer Sunday night in Newport, Rhode Island.

NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, were involved in the water search off Ocean Avenue.

Coast Guard Lt. Adam Schmid told WJAR that a 20-year-old man went into the water at Brenton Point without a life jacket, and at some point people on shore lost sight of him.

A Coast Guard helicopter was aiding in the search, which commenced after officials received a call for help between 5 and 6 p.m., Schmid said.

Further details were not immediately available.