Rhode Island

Search for person prompts heavy police presence in Providence

Crime scene tape was seen surrounding the area and K9s were helping officers with the investigation, reported WJAR-TV

WJAR-TV

The search for a person in Providence, Rhode Island, prompted a large police presence early Monday morning, according to WJAR-TV.

Providence police were seen near Maynard and Unit streets.

An officer at the scene told WJAR-TV that they were searching for a person who was possibly armed.

Crime scene tape was seen surrounding the area and K9s were helping officers with the investigation, reported WJAR-TV.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further information was immediately released.

More Providence news

Rhode Island 2 hours ago

Providence post office evacuated after worker reports finding white powder

Rhode Island Nov 9

Man arrested in connection to double homicide in Providence

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandProvidencelocal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us