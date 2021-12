Boston Police are searching for the car and driver that crashed into a nail salon in Dorchester Monday night.

Witnesses say a black SUV crashed into the Happy Nails salon on Washington Street around 9p.m. causing significant damage to the store. The driver then took off.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The nail salon was closed at the time and no one was hurt.

An investigation is now underway to identify the driver involved in the crash.