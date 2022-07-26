Local

Search Underway for Escaped Inmate in NH; Authorities Seek Public's Help

The U.S. Marshals Service announced they are willing to pay up to $2,500 for information on Peter DiBasio's location

By Kate Riccio

Laconia NH Police

Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a New Hampshire inmate who escaped from Belknap County Jail in Laconia on Monday night, according to a news release.

Peter DiBiaso, 57, was being held on pre-trial charges of threatening with a deadly weapon, stalking, operating a vehicle without a license and being an armed career criminal, officials said.

Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright said he was alerted of DiBiaso's escape around 9:37 p.m. By 10:55 p.m., the sheriff's office and the county jail had detectives investigating with help from local police officers.

He should be considered dangerous, Wright said in a Facebook post. Though it is not clear if he is armed, investigators do not believe he used force in his escape.

DiBiaso was wanted by Laconia police in May 2021 for similar offenses including criminal threatening with a shotgun and stalking. At the time, residents were ordered to shelter in place.

The escaped prisoner is described as having blue eyes and blonde hair. He is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 180 pounds and has tattoos on his right hand, chest, left forearm, left shoulder and left ankle, officials said.

Those who can provide information on DiBiaso's location may be rewarded up to $2,500, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday.

Anyone with details on DiBiaso's whereabouts is asked to contact the Belknap County Sheriff's Office at 603-527-5454, or report the sighting to the nearest U.S. Marshals Service District Office at 603-225-1632.

