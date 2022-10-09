Missing Cohasset Hunter Found Dead

Police say a hunter who had gone missing late Saturday evening in Cohasset, Massachusetts, has been found dead.

Massachusetts state and local police had been searching for a man who went hunting in the woods near Lily Pond in Cohasset on Saturday but had not returned.

Police said the body of the missing man, 56-year-old Joseph Whooley, was found shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday near Lily Pond following a full ground and air search. The search had begun late Saturday night.

A state police helicopter could be seen in the area on late Saturday night assisting in the search.

Foul play is not suspected, but the chief medical examiner and the Norfolk District Attorney's Office are assisting Cohasset police detectives with the investigation.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and thank our mutual aid partners for their assistance with the search," Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said in a statement.