Search Underway for Missing Maine Woman at Flagstaff Lake

Officials in Maine are searching for a York woman who has been missing since Saturday evening when she and two friends overturned their canoe on Flagstaff Lake.

The woman was with two men and their dog around 5:20 p.m. when their canoe flipped as they were boating to their lake campsite, according to a release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Once in the water, the occupants grabbed their life jackets -- which they were not wearing prior to the accident -- began to swim to shore, officials said.

Once the two men made it safely to shore with their dog, they started looking across the lake for the woman but they could not see or find her, according to authorities.

Both men -- who were already hypothermic -- began hiking to the nearest road to find help. Around 8:55 p.m., after walking for about an hour, the men were able to get help and call 911.

The Maine Warden Service responded and began their search at 10 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, the search continued with divers searching the lake, while a Game Warden pilot searched from the air and K9 units searched along the shore.

Officials said they plan to resume their search Monday morning. There is a command post for the search at the Long Falls Dam in Dead River Township on Gateway Road.

The New Portland Fire Department and Maine Search and Rescue Dogs have assisted Game Wardens.

Authorities say they are withholding the missing woman's name until they can notify her family of the search.