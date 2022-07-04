Local

Search Underway for Missing Boater in Winchester, Mass.

Massachusetts State Police divers are involved in the water search at Shannon Beach in Winchester

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

There is a water search underway for a missing boater in Winchester, Massachusetts, state police announced.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed their divers and helicopter are involved in the search in the area of Shannon Beach and the Medford Boat Club.

A man in his 50s was reported missing from a vessel in the area just before 6 p.m. Monday, state police said.

State police initially said they were searching for a missing swimmer but later corrected to say it's apparently a boater.

Video from the scene showed several boats looking for the missing person, as well as divers in the water.

State police also said they have patrols on scene to assist with security.

No other information was immediately available.

Shannon Beach is a popular spot for freshwater swimming at Mystic Lakes State Park, according to the state's website.

Massachusetts has seen near perfect weather on this Fourth of July, with many celebrating the holiday at local beaches and lakes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

